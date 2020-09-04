A driver who stole a car in Burlington died after crashing it on Shelburne Road in South Burlington early Friday morning, police said.
It happened at around 3:45 a.m.
After taking the car from a residential neighborhood, the driver was headed south when they were involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.
When the South Burlington Police and Fire departments arrived at the wreck site — near the intersection of Shelburne Road and Baldwin Avenue — they determined the driver of the stolen car was dead.
The driver, whose name has not been released, crossed into the northbound lane of Shelburne Road, according to a release from the South Burlington Police Department.
The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center by South Burlington Fire and Emergency Medical Services for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.
Traffic was shut down in the northbound lanes for a couple of hours.
Police have not released the name of either driver. The case is still under investigation.
South Burlington Police asked anyone with knowledge about the accident to contact them.
