Change your shift and take a pay cut.
That’s what a South Burlington police officer said her superiors told her in 2018 after she reported feeling unsafe partnering with an officer who had been investigated for sexual assault.
Unable to take the smaller paycheck, she kept the night shift.
Just over a year later, that night shift partner, Andrew Johnson — formerly of the South Burlington Police Department — sexually assaulted and harassed her, she said. Then it happened again a few months later.
A demand letter and draft complaint against the city sent by her lawyer in 2021 described the response that followed as a fragmented, negligent effort by the city that ultimately shielded Johnson and allowed him to resign with severance instead of protecting the physical, mental and emotional health of the female officer.
While the city disagrees, arguing that it takes all workplace harassment seriously and took all possible steps in response, the city came to a settlement agreement with the officer for $90,000, a compromise to avoid a formal lawsuit.
Repeat offender
This is not the first time Johnson was accused of sexual assault.
In 2016, the department suspended Johnson without pay during an investigation into claims he sexually assaulted a woman while on duty. Former city manager Kevin Dorn and city council upheld Johnson’s suspension, but an independent three-member appeal board later overturned it and awarded Johnson lost pay, letting him return to work.
The female officer’s 2021 draft complaint alleges that, in 2016, the city “treated the (other) female victim so poorly that she withdrew her claim,” and that during the subsequent investigation, several other women came forward with stories of Johnson making inappropriate sexual advances to them.
Johnson continued working at the department.
Just three years later, Johnson abruptly resigned following a four-month paid suspension and second internal investigation, this time into reports made by the most recent accuser.
In one incident, she said he approached her from behind, saying, “I could f--- you right here and no one would ever know,” uttered lewd and violent language, and physically assaulted her.
In the second investigation, a third-party found Johnson’s behavior to reflect a “pattern of unacceptable behavior,” according to previous reporting by The Other Paper. However, investigators did not determine whether Johnson’s behavior was criminal, writing that establishing criminal conduct was beyond the scope of their investigation.
While Johnson’s assault is at the heart of the female officer’s draft complaint, which also named Dorn as a defendant, the complaint takes issue with how the city handled the situation and further “traumatized” the female officer.
‘Pervasive discrimination’
The female officer’s attorney, Sue Edwards, accused the city of violating fair employment practices, including ignoring the officer’s requests for protection, denying her certain work assignments, colluding with Johnson to get out of consequences, creating a “hostile work environment” where female officers experienced “pervasive discrimination because of gender” and failing to act on previous sexual assault allegations against Johnson, which opened the door for further harassment.
At one point, Edwards wrote that during a more than five-hour interview in the investigation, the female officer “suffered emotionally through the interview to the point of crying most of the time and during a short break she contemplated fleeing the building in order to stop the process of revictimization.”
She was not told that a police union attorney was available for her, nor did she have a victim advocate during the interview, according to the letter.
In another example, according to Edwards, after Johnson sexually assaulted the officer, she was forced to continue working with him during shift overlaps a couple nights a week. It also alleged that officers, whose names were redacted in the public records request, suggested she “needed to get over” it and that those who had accused Johnson just didn’t get his sense of humor.
Dorn, for which the city’s new senior center is named, is called out in the complaint for allegedly ignoring the evidence of sexual assault in the investigation report, failing to notify the Criminal Justice Training Council and permitting Johnson to stay on paid leave for four months before resigning without discipline.
Dorn did not respond to a request for comment.
Settling for compromise
The city has a different view on the events, arguing that its personnel policies are up to date and that the correct steps were followed.
“The city feels like it responded adequately and swiftly to any allegations that it received and so I think it would do the same thing in the future,” said city attorney Colin McNeil. He said the city is not involved in any outstanding or pending claims regarding this case.
A written statement sent by deputy city manager Andrew Bolduc said that “management took all steps possible to keep our employees safe and mitigate any potential harm,” including placing Johnson on leave, hiring independent investigators and negotiating his “separation” from the city.
Bolduc added that city management is “incredibly grateful” to all the women who “had the courage to come forward. It is through that courage that the city was able to provide a measure of accountability and bring the department forward and ensure this does not happen again,” he wrote in an email.
Police chief Shawn Burke deferred to the Bolduc when asked for comment.
While the officer sought $900,000, the final number was only 10 percent of what she asked for. Payment of $90,000 to the officer will come from South Burlington’s insurance company, Travelers, once the officer signs a general release holding harmless city officials, agents, officers, councilors, insurers and former officer Johnson, meaning she won’t be able to follow additional litigation regarding these claims.
The city pledged to consult the female officer in its process of reviewing personnel policies, including policies related to sexual harassment and assault, but McNeil noted that the timing of review is standard and not in response to the settlement.
Since the agreement was made to avoid litigation, the settlement also notes that neither party “makes any admission concerning the strength or weakness of any claim.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.