South Burlington police are looking for Hieheem “Kieemi” Kirkland, 29, of Winooski, a suspect in a shooting at the University Mall Monday.
Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police responded to the mall at about 1 p.m. Nov. 1 after an initial report described a man shooting at a second man in the northwest parking lot. On Tuesday, police identified Kirkland as the main suspect, and said the dispute between the two men was over an interpersonal relationship.
The second man was unarmed, police said.
Kirkland is a convicted felon, according to police, and is being sought for attempted first degree murder and possession of a firearm.
According to police, Kirkland might be traveling with a woman, Devan Carey, 25, of Winooski.
Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Kirkland and Carey should contact to South Burlington Police at (802) 846-4111, ext. 0, or e-mail kgrealis@southburlingtonpolice.org.
