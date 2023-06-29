On May 27 at 1:55 p.m. Amanda Brunelle, 36, of Essex Junction, was arrested for felony retail theft after allegedly stealing an engagement ring from Bella Lusso Jewelry in the University Mall in South Burlington.
Store employees told Officer Connor Lamay of South Burlington police that a woman asked to see the ring, valued at more than $7,000, and then fled the store on foot.
Lamay used store video to identify Brunelle.
