The death of a Montpelier man during a motor vehicle accident in South Burlington was attributed to health issues and not injuries from the crash, officials said Monday.
Michael E. Minoli, 70, was pronounced dead at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington shortly after the crash on Interstate 189 on Thanksgiving Eve, Vermont State Police said.
Minoli had past heart issues and apparently was stricken while driving, medical officials said.
The local business owner was the husband of Vermont Motor Vehicle Commissioner Wanda Minoli.
State Trooper Justin Wagner said Minoli was westbound on I-189 about 9:25 a.m. Wednesday when his 2002 Ford utility van went off the right shoulder and travel several hundred feet in the grassy area. The van eventually stopped in a patch of trees, Wagner said in a news release.
South Burlington Fire and Rescue and the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department also responded to assist Minoli, who was taken to the hospital where he died about an hour later, officials said.
The van received some front-end damage. The weather was cloudy, and it had been snowing, police said.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call state police at 878-7111.
