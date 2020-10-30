A Burlington man has been arrested for allegedly luring a child following online conversations with an undercover South Burlington police officer.
Thomas H. Bryan, 45, is being held in the Vermont Department of Corrections on $50,000 bail, police said.
Bryan, according to police, had been communicating with the officer, whom he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, on social media.
He arranged to meet the girl to engage in a sexual act on Oct. 20.
When Bryan arrived at the agreed upon location he was met by investigators and arrested, police said.
Bryan has an extensive criminal history including sex crimes, police said.
Police advise Vermonters who have experienced sexual assault and who are seeking support to call the state’s confidential hotline, 800-489-7273, or see the website for the VT Network against Sexual and Domestic Violence, vtnetwork.org.
