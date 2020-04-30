A South Burlington man is facing charges including attempted murder after police said he fired a semi-automatic handgun in a local store.
Jahi Bennett-Gooden, 23, is being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility, according to the Department of Corrections’ online inmate locator tool.
On Wednesday, April 22, at about 3:49 p.m., officers from the Burlington Police Department responded to Champlain Farms at 219 Main St. in Burlington after a silent panic alarm was activated.
At the same time, a Burlington officer, driving by the store, saw Bennett-Gooden walking backward out of the store – firing the weapon, according to a Burlington Police press release.
Police took him into custody on the nearby corner of South Winooski and College Streets.
Bennett-Gooden had a loaded firearm, police said, and another magazine was found in the area.
Shell casings recovered showed Bennett-Gooden fired three shoots inside the store and three outside, police said.
An unnamed victim said Bennett-Gooden pointed the gun at them and as they ran they heard shots.
“The victim stated that when they heard the shots they expected they were going to be killed,” the release said.
Police said Bennett-Gooden had “several” incidents in the 5 days prior to that at Champlain Farms with other law enforcement agencies – involving him allegedly brandishing a firearm.