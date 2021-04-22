South Burlington police responded to a report of a man chasing a woman with a knife at the Grandview condominiums on Monday night.
According to a police report, the unnamed woman asserted that her former partner, Manuel Vasquez, 33, of South Burlington, had forced his way into her home on April 19 at about 8:45 p.m. and armed himself with a kitchen knife after the two got into a physical confrontation.
Vasquez allegedly chased the woman out of her residence, then returned into the condominium where the woman’s children were. When officers arrived, they confirmed the safety of the children but did not immediately locate Vasquez, finding him a short time later on Williston Road.
When officers took him into custody, the report further states, he threatened to “give the police a reason to shoot him” and resisted efforts to enter the police car.
He was later lodged and held for lack of bail until arraignment in Chittenden Superior Court Tuesday for felony charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, burglary and unlawful restraint.
South Burlington police encouraged survivors of domestic violence access available resources, noting that they are not alone. Steps to End Domestic Violence, a local nonprofit, has a 24-hour hotline available at 658-1996.
