South Burlington police arrested James Porter, 31, of Burlington, for assault and robbery at the Jolley gas station on Williston Road.
Police allege that on July 14 at 1:55 p.m., Porter, wearing a black face mask, attempted to steal cigarettes, assaulted the cashier and tried to force them to open the cash drawer.
Porter left the store and witnesses saw him getting into a gray Subaru station wagon that had been reported stolen earlier that day in South Burlington. Det. Cpl. Kevin Grealis located Porter, who still had the Subaru.
Porter is being held without bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility. His arraignment in Chittenden Superior Court is on July 17 at 10:30 a.m.
