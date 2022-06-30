South Burlington police are looking for Pebbles, a pitbull mix, reported stolen June 2 at around 7:30 p.m. outside Petco, 861 Williston Road.
Her owner told police someone took the dog outside of the store while she shopped inside.
Pebbles is black, brown and white and approximately 1 year old. Pebbles was pregnant at the time of the theft.
Police want to identify two white females with blonde hair, approximately 40 to 50 years of age, who may have information about Pebbles’ whereabouts. The women were last seen in a dark gray or red sedan and may have traveled west on Williston Road through South Burlington before the incident.
Contact officer Martin Maloney, mmaloney@southburlingtonpolice.org, with any information.
