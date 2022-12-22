South Burlington police are looking for a man they say was seen waving a gun around on Williston Road near White Street around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 and who was later reported to be firing a gun in Jaycee Park around 8 p.m. the same evening.
Witnesses described the man as Black, 5’10” with a thin build, and wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt.
He was seen fleeing the Jaycee Park area on foot toward Williston Road.
Police recovered ballistic evidence at the park. Colchester police attempted to track the suspect using a police dog, but he was not located.
Anyone who may have witnessed these events is asked to contact South Burlington Police at 802-846-4111.
