South Burlington Police are investigating a series of burglaries in the city since early January, the latest one caught on video.
On Jan. 24, police say a man, described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall, wearing a dark coat and athletic pants and carrying a backpack, was caught on a Kirby Road homeowner’s surveillance system around midnight, carrying what appeared to be a handgun.
The man broke in through a back door and stole electronics. There have been five similar break-ins since the new year, police said.
Contact South Burlington Police at (802) 846-4111 or Det. Sarah Superneau directly at ssuperneau@southburlingtonpolice.org with information about these crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.