The South Burlington Police Department, through its attorney, has released the names of three people who died in South Burlington.
This information was sought by The Other Paper, which pursued public records requests to obtain it.
Discussion is ongoing between the newspaper and the police as to what information is public and therefore should be readily available to both the media and the public.
Those who died, as previously noted in police blotters, include:
Scott Dubois, age 65, on White Street, Aug. 11.
Gary Pierce, age 63, on Farrell Street, Aug. 14
Yvette Duhamel, age 91, Logwood Street, Sept. 14
