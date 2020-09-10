A driver who allegedly stole a car in Burlington died after crashing it on Shelburne Road in South Burlington early Friday morning.
South Burlington Police said Sunday the driver of a stolen 2007 Honda Accord, taken from Burlington’s Clymer Street, was Adrian Moore, 29 years old.
Rebecca Ramsey, 58, of Shelburne, was hit head-on after Moore crossed the line on Shelburne Road.
Ramsey was being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt, which police believe prevented serious — if not fatal — injury, police said in Sunday’s press release.
Moore was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
Investigation is ongoing.
The crash happened at around 3:45 a.m.
After taking the car from a residential neighborhood, police said Moore was headed south when he was involved in a head-on collision with the second vehicle, traveling in the opposite direction.
When the South Burlington Police and Fire departments arrived at the wreck site — near the intersection of Shelburne Road and Baldwin Avenue — they determined the driver of the stolen car was dead.
Moore had crossed into the northbound lane of Shelburne Road, according to a release from the South Burlington Police Department.
Traffic was shut down in the northbound lanes for a couple of hours.
South Burlington Police asked anyone with knowledge about the accident to contact them.
