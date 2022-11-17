An investigation by Bradford Police and a half dozen other police agencies has led to several arrests in connection to hundreds of thefts of catalytic converters, including ones in South Burlington and Shelburne.
At the urging of police in Bradford, state troopers seized a vehicle involved in a one-car crash on Oct. 30 in Newark they said was related to the rash of catalytic converter thefts across Vermont and New Hampshire.
On Nov. 2, armed with a search warrant, state police, with the assistance of police from Bradford, Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury, seized several stolen catalytic converters and other evidence at a home at Franklin Estates in Newark, police said.
They also seized over 1,000 bags of heroin, varying quantities of cocaine, more than $10,000 and numerous firearms, several of which were stolen.
The next day, Bradford police searched the vehicle involved in the crash and found several more stolen catalytic converters and some tools they said were used in the thefts. Police said their investigation revealed that the vehicle was the same one used in other thefts of catalytic converters across the two states.
Police arrested Rusty Perry, 33, of Newark on several unspecified charges related to the thefts, Gary Bolton, who police describe as a transient, and a 15-year-old juvenile male, who, along with Bolton, was arrested by state police only hours earlier in a suspected catalytic converter theft in St. Johnsbury.
Bradford Police later arrested Adam Hale, 42, of St. Johnsbury for his involvement the alleged theft ring. He was issued citations to appear in courts in Orleans, Caledonia, Orange, Windsor and Chittenden counties.
Police claim the men and juvenile are responsible for stealing approximately 200 catalytic converters in Shelburne, South Burlington, Orleans, St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Ryegate, Wells River, Bradford, Norwich, Berlin and Barre, and in several towns in New Hampshire, including Lancaster, Lebanon, Keene and Swanzey.
More arrests are expected, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.