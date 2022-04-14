Multiple South Burlington residents, largely in the Chamberlin neighborhood, reported a stranger knocking on doors and acting strangely, but police confirmed the individual was not criminal.
“That was a fellow that had some underlying issues,” police chief Shawn Burke said Monday, adding that the police department worked with the Howard Center’s community outreach team to provide the person with support.
“There was zero criminal intent,” Burke said.
Residents initially posted on social media about the individual, some sharing security camera footage and wondering if the individual was “casing” the neighborhood. Police confirmed he was not.
