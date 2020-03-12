South Burlington police were on the lookout for a suspicious person Monday, March 9, after they say he followed a young woman.
At about 8:10 p.m. on Monday, the South Burlington Police Department were told about the incident, that happened around 4:30 p.m. They say a juvenile female reported being “followed and potentially chased” by a man in the Pheasant Way/Harbor Ridge Road area.
The girl hid, police said, and saw the man driving a grey van slowly down Pheasant Way, toward Spear Street.
Police described the suspect as a white man, about 30 years old, with a medium build. He was wearing cargo-style pants, a flannel shirt and a hooded sweatshirt, “displaying a generally weathered appearance.”
Investigators were looking for video sources and speaking to people in the area, according to press release sent Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Tanner Palermo at (802) 846-4842 or tpalermo@southburlingtonpolice.org.