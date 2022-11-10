Teilya Brunet, 34, of Burlington, was arrested for burglary and violating conditions of release after police say she broke into the Forest Street home where a former partner lived.
When South Burlington police arrived, they found the homeowners safely separated from Brunet.
The court-imposed conditions ordering Brunet not have contact with the partner after a July 2022 incident when Brunet struck her partner in the head with a small sledge hammer.
On Nov. 4, officers found Brunet in the partner’s bedroom armed with a knife, and she eventually barricaded herself in the bedroom.
Crisis negotiators from the Burlington Police tried to communicate with Brunet for over three hours. Burlington also deployed its emergency response vehicle and sent a small robot into the room with Brunet to ensure she had not hurt herself.
That agitated her and still refused to surrender, police said. After spraying the room with pepper spray, Brunet emerged from a window.
Brunet was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center for evaluation and required no further treatment.
She was held on $5,000 bail and lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.