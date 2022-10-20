The young man was sitting at a computer with headphones on in the South Burlington Public Library, oblivious to those around him, but he was soon approached discreetly by four non-descript men in plainclothes who had him under surveillance for hours.
Logan Lavar Clegg, 26, a transient, was a person of interest in an unsolved double homicide in Concord, N.H., and was less than 48 hours away from boarding a one-way flight to Berlin, Germany, when he was arrested in South Burlington last Wednesday, police said.
The Vermont State Police Tactical Unit, also known as the SWAT Team, with help from South Burlington Police, arrested Clegg without incident about 1 p.m. at the library on Market Street and was taken into custody.
Clegg, who was charged with being a fugitive from justice in Utah, has been in South Burlington since about May and worked at the Price Chopper on Hinesburg Road, police said.
Authorities in Washington state also reported that Clegg was involved in a fatal stabbing in 2018, but no charges have been filed. Clegg has claimed self-defense.
In court papers, South Burlington Det. Tanner Palermo said Clegg is considered “highly dangerous.”
He is a suspect in the double fatal shooting of Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife Djeswende “Wendy” Reid, 66, of Concord, but New Hampshire has not filed charges in the double homicide case.
The Reids lived in Vermont for a few years in the early 2000s. Steve was a senior associate for democracy and governance at ARD Inc. (presently Tetra Tech ARD) and Wendy was a program coordinator at Vermont Refugee Resettlement, a field office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, according to their obituaries.
Vermont authorities were never notified that Concord, N.H. police had officers in South Burlington conducting surveillance on Clegg — possibly trying to take him back to New Hampshire.
The day after the arrest, a subsequent search warrant was executed in the woods off Patchen Road, where investigators found Clegg’s campsite. Police said they found a tent purchased in Concord and a firearm, among other things.
According to Vermont authorities, University of Vermont police first discovered Concord police were in town after getting a tip about officers in the area. When confronted, the Concord officers explained they were trailing a person wanted for questioning in a double homicide.
University officials were concerned about campus safety for students and staff and whether they might put out a campus alert. School officials were told Clegg was believed to be living somewhere in Centennial Woods, which runs between East Avenue in Burlington east to Patchen Road in South Burlington and is split by Interstate 89.
Former Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling, who now works at the university, tried calling South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke and Vermont State Police Commander Matthew Birmingham about the case. Birmingham, who was reached first, and later Burke, said they knew nothing about Concord police coming to Vermont to confront Clegg.
Concord police failed to provide the usual courtesy alert to local authorities when arriving in their jurisdiction.
Birmingham called Concord authorities and it became clear the Concord Police Department was operating independently in Vermont.
It was unclear why they were in Vermont as they had no authority to make an arrest or legally take Clegg across state lines.
Police have not said whether investigators found evidence at the campsite that would link Clegg to the double homicide in New Hampshire. A crime scene search team from Concord was called to the scene.
The Reids went out for a walk about 2:20 p.m. Monday, April 18 and were reported missing by their family two days later. The two former international humanitarian workers were found shot to death on a walking trail near the Alton Woods Apartment Complex in Concord.
The medical examiner’s office ruled both deaths were homicides due to multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. There have been no arrests.
Clegg’s one-way airline flight for Germany was scheduled from JFK International Airport in New York City at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Palermo said. He said the ticket was bought Tuesday.
Concord police were able to trace a cellphone for Clegg to South Burlington last week.
Clegg was first spotted on Williston Road and later traced to the South Burlington library.
The Vermont State Police eventually had four officers inside the library and four more outside, Northern Troop Commander Matt Daley said.
Clegg appeared for a four-minute virtual court hearing by computer from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Vermont Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Rainville ruled Clegg could be held without bail on a probation violation charge and the court would impose $20,000 bail for charges in Utah.
A Cache County (Utah) judge placed Clegg on probation in November 2020 for three felonies — burglary, theft and receiving stolen property — and a misdemeanor for failure to stop for law enforcement in Logan City, Utah.
Clegg failed to appear for a meeting with his Utah probation officer in July 2021. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations determined Clegg fled to Lisbon, Portugal from Chicago that June, Palermo said, and returned to the country in November.
New Hampshire officials have shared few details surrounding the double homicide in the state’s capital.
Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood finally confirmed in a press release on Thursday that a person of interest in the double homicide had been arrested in South Burlington the day before.
