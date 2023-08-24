A man who South Burlington Police say pulled a gun on an Uber driver has been arrested after eluding officers for almost four days.
Roger W. Peay, 33, of Burlington pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court Monday to a charge of aggravated assaulted with a deadly weapon.
Peay has a lengthy criminal record in Philadelphia that includes crimes involving firearms and assaults, police said in court papers. He was initially jailed for lack of $10,000 bail, but it was reduced to $2,500 in court.
The Uber driver said he had his life threatened by the gunman, who had apparently got into the wrong vehicle with his female companion near Church and College streets in downtown Burlington, about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 14, South Burlington police said.
Police said they were called to a disturbance at the parking lot of Homeward Suites Hotel at 5 Dorset St. near Williston Road shortly before 11 p.m. Officers learned during the dispute a customer had brandished a handgun at the Uber driver, chief Shawn Burke said.
Police said the Uber driver maintained the gunman threated to kill him and that he feared for his life.
Peay and his companion both fled on foot but responding South Burlington police Cpl. Karen Chevalier first spotted the pair near the Interstate 89 overpass headed toward Burlington. By the time she and Sgt. Sean Pope got turned around at the Staples Plaza due to the divided highway, Peay was missing, police said.
The woman, later identified as Nicole Dashnow, 37, was taken into custody briefly, police said.
Dashnow agreed to a search of her backpack, where police found a Pope a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber pistol.
Pope determined the gun had been stolen from another incident in South Burlington. Dashnow is a person of interest in that case, court records show.
Dashnow claimed she only knew her companion as “KP” and he was from Philadelphia. She was eventually released as a witness. Det. Kevin Grealis was assigned to the case the following day and he used security cameras from downtown Burlington to get video of the couple getting into the Uber, police said.
As Grealis tried to collect more videos from local businesses, he received a call from the Uber driver saying the gunman came up to him near Mr. Mike’s Pizza on Main Street about 11:30 a.m. The victim said the gunman apologized and said the weapon belonged to his girlfriend, Grealis wrote in court papers.
The gunman reported he was from Philadelphia, had six children and didn’t want to get into trouble, police said.
The Uber driver said he refused the apology and the gunman left, police reported.
The driver also reported the gunman had a distinctive triangular shaped tattoo on the front of his neck and was with a friend, Grealis said.
The veteran detective went to Mr. Mike’s to retrieve its security video.
Grealis also checked recent contacts Dashnow had with area police and found at least three incidents connecting her with Peay, court records show.
A Burlington Police officer spotted Peay near King Street about 1:25 p.m. Friday and another foot pursuit began. Peay fled through various backyards as multiple law enforcement agencies soon joined in, including a K-9 unit from South Burlington.
During the half-hour manhunt Peay discarded a bag that police recovered after being alerted by the K-9, Grealis wrote. Peay later admitted he ran from police on Friday because he had an ounce of crack cocaine on him, the detective wrote.
He added Peay, when caught in a backyard, reportedly said “this is about that Uber things isn’t’ it?”
Peay claimed the Uber driver had either a pocketknife or switchblade on him, police said. He also admitted he fled from South Burlington Police four days earlier.
“I’m from Philly so I ran,” he said. Peay also admitted he had apologized to the driver the day after the threat.
He was jailed for lack of bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town pending arraignment.
Assisting South Burlington Police were Burlington and University of Vermont police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The King Street Youth Center was shut down briefly while the manhunt was underway.
