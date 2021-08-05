A South Burlington school district security guard turned van driver has been charged with molesting a special needs student recently and sexually assaulting another boy 15 years ago in Milton.
Jerry A. Normandin, 62, of Milton was placed on paid administrative leave as soon as South Burlington School officials became aware of the misconduct on July 23, Superintendent David Young said.
Normandin has worked various jobs since June 22, 2009, when he was hired as a security officer to monitor driving and parking safety for the city’s high school and middle school parking lot on Dorset Street, Young said.
By July 2018, Normandin became a general paraeducator and served as a study hall monitor. Since January Normandin has driven one of the school-owned vans, Young said. The district uses its own vans instead of using taxi cabs for certain student transports.
Normandin pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court July 30 to lewd and lascivious conduct with a South Burlington student that he provided van rides during the last school year, records show.
He also denied in court a charge of aggravated sexual assault for his conduct from 2005-2007 and a charge of sexual assault for acts from 2008-2011 for incidents reported in Milton, police said.
Only the recent case is related to the South Burlington school system, while the earlier charges involve a victim in Milton, police said.
If convicted, Normandin faces up to life in prison for the 2005-2007 case, up to 20 years in prison for the 2008-2011 incident and up to 15 years in prison for the recent case, according to deputy state’s attorney Dana DiSano.
DiSano filed the three felony charges when the two recent unrelated complaints dovetailed into one criminal case, officials said.
The Other Paper does not name sex abuse victims or give information or case details that might help identify them.
The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations, a regional task force dedicated to handling sex and child abuse cases, said the two cases unfolded when Milton Police received a late reported sexual assault complaint on July 8, which made its way to the special unit the following day. Essex Detective Robert Chistolini, who is assigned to the regional task force, began a series of interviews with the complaining victim and others.
While the Milton investigation was underway, South Burlington Police fielded a complaint on July 23 that a developmentally disabled child had sexual contact with a school bus driver, police said. Patrol Sgt. Ed Soychak and officer Emily Graham interviewed the victim and their mother at their home.
Graham said she also spoke with Gary Marckres, director of operations for the school district, who was aware of the complaint against a bus driver, later identified as Normandin, records show.
South Burlington police Det. Dan Boyer took over the case July 26.
Last Thursday, Chistolini and Boyer approached Normandin in the parking lot outside the Tuttle Middle School. Normandin denied any improper contact, but eventually was placed under arrest, Chistolini said.
A judge ordered him released on conditions pending his arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty.
Normandin is to have no contact, including in person, by phone, in writing or through a third party with the victims in the two cases or with any children under age 18. He also is not to harass or abuse the victims, Judge Alison Arms said.
Arms also ordered Normandin to stay at least 300 feet away from places where children congregate, including parks, playgrounds, schools and malls.
Young said the school district is conducting its own investigation and that a report was made to the Department for Children and Families.
“The district performs comprehensive background checks on all employees at the time of hire. We do not hire anyone who we believe threatens student safety. We maintain policies against sexual misconduct directed at students. Student safety is our highest priority,” Young said in a prepared statement last Thursday.
“Where employees are alleged to have endangered students, we immediately terminate their access to students and fully investigate the charges. We do not tolerate employees who have harmed our students,” he wrote.
In a separate notice sent this week to parents, guardians and staff, Young urged anybody to notify the school district if they are aware of any possible misconduct by an employee.
Young said anybody with questions or concerns should call him at (802) 652-7252.
