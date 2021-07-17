An ATM machine was stolen from the Aviation Deli in South Burlington July 8 — a fact Burlington Police discovered after responding to a single car crash early that morning where they found a heavily damaged ATM and an abandoned phone but no driver.
Following an investigation of the break-in and car crash, South Burlington Police arrested David Oleson, 37, of Burlington, who was charged with multiple other ATM thefts last fall.
When officers responded to the Aviation Deli on Airport Drive, they found the business’ front glass door and window smashed, and the side door completely removed. Also taken from the business were multiple packs of cigarettes, lighters, and cigars.
According to the police report, officers interviewed the vehicle owner, searched the suspect’s cell phone abandoned in the car, and found DNA evidence at the scene and in the vehicle which was sent to the lab for analysis.
Oleson was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on $3,500 bail and scheduled for court July 12.
