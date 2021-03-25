South Burlington police and fire departments doused a fire in the woods behind the Holiday Inn Monday night. The culprit? A pet rat.
According to police, South Burlington resident Dujuan Williams, 26, allegedly lit his pet rat on fire. The animal promptly ran into the woods, causing the brush to light up. Public safety responded to the fire at 8:51 p.m. and firefighters quickly extinguished the spread.
Williams voluntarily gave custody of his two other pet rats over to animal control. He was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Thursday, May 27 at 8:30 a.m. for charges of Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal and Arson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.