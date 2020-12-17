A Plainfield man died after being struck by not one but two cars on Shelburne Road in South Burlington Monday night.
At around 10:29 p.m., Jermee D. Slaughter, 34, of Plainfield, a pedestrian, was hit by a car, the driver having fled the scene.
A second driver didn’t see Slaughter lying in the road, police said, and hit him again after being unable to stop in time.
That driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators. Their name has been withheld.
Slaughter was brought to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he died shortly after arriving.
According to a press release from Tuesday morning, investigators are working with evidence left at the scene from the unknown driver — and compiling “a variety of ambient video sources.”
Anyone with information about the crash should contact Det. Sgt. Gerry Eno at geno@southburlingtonpolice.org or 846-4111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.