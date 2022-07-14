Thanks to local press coverage and public assistance, the South Burlington Police Department has located Pebbles and her 12 puppies.
Pebbles was reported stolen June 2 when her owners came out of Petco on Williston Road to find her missing.
South Burlington police said the people earlier described as “persons of interest” believed the dog had been abandoned and Pebbles was eventually brought to a foster family, where she gave birth. The foster cared for the dogs until seeing the news release.
South Burlington Animal Control assisted during the investigation and said the dogs were well cared for.
Contact local police or animal control if you find an animal in need, police say.
