A Paralympic athlete’s car was stolen in South Burlington Jan. 9 — with three of his prosthetic legs inside.
Muji Karim, 39, of Burlington, is a business owner and inspirational speaker, police said.
He is a former standout athlete at Burlington High School and played football at the University of New Hampshire.
Karim reported the theft, saying his car had been taken from a hotel parking lot sometime between the evening of Jan. 8 and the afternoon of Jan. 9, according to a release from the South Burlington Police Department.
Three of Karim’s prosthetics were in the car when it was stolen; two for Paralympic running and another for daily use.
Police found the vehicle the next day on Pine Street in Burlington.
No one was inside, but a number of “evidentiary items” were.
Those did not include Karim’s running legs, valued at about $25,000. They were found Jan. 11. A third prosthetic is still missing, and police are asking for information regarding its whereabouts.
Those with information should call 846-4111.
