An elderly woman was injured in a fire at the Northern Meridian independent living community in South Burlington last Friday night.
South Burlington firefighters, with help from neighboring agencies, assisted many residents out of the smoke-filled building.
No other injuries or deaths were reported, and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
South Burlington firefighters responded to an alarm at the four-story 32-unit apartment building around 8 p.m. on Sept. 24, soon receiving a second call from a resident who reported smoke in the hallways. In searching the building’s three floors, fire crews assisted several residents from the building and worked to remove the heavy smoke, according to a South Burlington Fire Department press release.
An elderly woman was found in one of the apartments, described as “pitch black” with “zero visibility smoke conditions.” She was conscious but “very confused,” and helped to safety, where she was later transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in good condition with unspecified injuries.
South Burlington firefighters extinguished the blaze in the living room of her apartment, which was “held in check” by the sprinkler system, according to the press release, then continued searching all three floors.
A representative from Neville Properties, which manages the complex, was on scene at the fire arranging for temporary repairs to allow residents to return home, officials said.
Although all but one apartment in the independent living community can be reoccupied, the degree of property damage is still pending.
South Burlington Fire was assisted by Vermont Air National Guard Fire Department, Burlington Fire Department, University of Vermont Rescue and Williston Fire Department.
The South Burlington Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.
