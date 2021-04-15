Two Oil and Go businesses, in South Burlington and in Essex, were the target of multiple gun shots by an unknown suspect in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 6.
South Burlington police responded to the business on Shelburne Road, where an employee witnessed the shots at around 5:30 a.m. The fire department and Vermont Gas Systems also arrived on scene to deal with a Vermont Gas meter on the building which had been struck — the only on-site casualty.
Officers later learned that someone had fired shots at the business’ other location in Essex earlier that same morning.
According to a press release, South Burlington and Essex police detectives are pursuing numerous leads, given the commonality of the targeted property. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact police.
