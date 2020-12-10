At least six recruits attending the Vermont Police Academy basic course to become full-time law enforcement officers have tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the closure of the training facility and a move to remote learning.
The class of 23 recruits — coming from the Vermont State Police, county sheriffs, municipal departments and University of Vermont Police — were due to graduate just before Christmas, but that will be delayed, according to William Sheets, the academy’s interim director.
Two South Burlington Police officers, Connor Lamay and Foster Rich, are among the 23 recruits. Other nearby officers in the class are Ethan Favreau from Williston Police and Michael Winters from UVM Police.
The 16-week basic academy class pivoted to online learning Monday with the recruits getting instruction on their iPads from home for at least this week, Sheets said.
South Burlington police chief Shawn Burke, with a pair of recruits in the class, said he was pleased the academy staff had a plan in place to pivot if COVID became an issue. He said it was disappointing the class was within two weeks of graduation and had to change how classes are delivered.
The delay in completing the graduation requirements also will mean a delay in the city officers beginning field training back in South Burlington.
The positive tests came in a batch of so-called rapid tests, Sheets said; officers were to be re-tested, too.
There were two cases reported initially on Saturday, Dec. 5, and the positives grew to four by Monday morning. The tally went to 5 and then 6 by late morning, Sheets said.
The 110th basic academy class had started with 27 recruits, but four have been weeded out as of last week.
The current class roster has 10 recruits from the Vermont State Police, two sheriff’s deputies, 10 from municipal police departments and one university employee, according to Cindy Taylor-Patch, director of training.
Sheets said when graduation is conducted it will be unlike past ceremonies with large celebrations. He said it will likely be just the graduates and academy staff. Parents, spouses, significant others, police leaders and officers from the home departments of recruits will not be allowed to attend, Sheets said.
“There is too much at stake,” said Sheets, who was appointed last month.
Sheets, of Colchester, is a retired major and executive officer with the Vermont State Police and was the vice chairman of the Criminal Justice Training Council from 2014-2017.
Taylor-Patch said the last basic class in the spring was underway when COVID was just starting to surface. The academy as a precautionary step moved the recruits from the academy to the Best Western in Rutland for two weeks and conducted training through iPads before returning to Pittsford.
Sheets said before he was hired last month the training mandated the recruits stay in single rooms at the academy as a COVID-19 safety precaution. The recruits are allowed to go home on weekends.
Sheets said the academy is now closed for all activities. He said training coordinators and staff were alerted. He said others, like cooks and building personnel were notified, but the thought was they did not have direct contact with the recruits.
The police academy also hosted 10 potential future recruits for various tests on Friday. They were notified of the positive COVID tests on Saturday, Sheets said.
Taylor-Patch said by Monday afternoon it had been determined there was no contact between the current students and the 10 potential officers that were in Pittsford for testing, including eight for the written exams and two for physical tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.