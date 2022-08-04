News kids on the block

Chief Shawn Burke with officers Aaron Correia and Nicholas Kandra.

 Courtesy photo

South Burlington Police Department this week welcomed two of its newest members, shown here with Chief Shawn Burke, officers Aaron Correia and Nicholas Kandra. Both men will spend the next three weeks studying and prepping before shipping off to the Vermont Police Academy for 17 weeks of training.

