South Burlington police arrested a man on multiple charges Sept. 10 after they say he resisted arrest at the Williston Road Maplefields gas station.
Police were called to the station for a possible “medical event” and found Alexander Miller, 38, of Colchester, had an active arrest warrant for driving under the influence and violating conditions of release.
He resisted arrest while being placed in handcuffs, according to police.
During the struggle, police said Krystal Brace, 39, of Burlington, interfered with officers’ attempts to take Miller into custody.
Brace was cited hindering arrest and released.
Police say Miller drove to the gas station in violation of his release conditions and was in the possession of what they suspect was fentanyl.
He was arrested on the outstanding warrant and for resisting arrest and lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility.
