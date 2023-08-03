A South Burlington man, who authorities said made threats to kill a state judge and defense lawyer and to rape a prosecutor, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for three felony charges involving the intimidating phone calls.
Joshua P. Puma, 36, of Williston Road, called a Vermont Corrections Department reporting line on Sept. 30, 2021, to say he would kill a state judge and a defense attorney, U.S. District Court records show.
The indictment also charged him with making a similar call in October threatening to kill a state judge and to sexually assault a prosecutor. The third charge stems from a phone call in November 20231 to say he planned to kill a state judge.
Puma, formerly of Shelburne, made close to 300 calls to the special recorded phone line that is available for jailed inmates, officials said. Puma made clear that once he was released from prison, he had specific intentions to kill and maim those state officials, along with killing or harming other members of the legal community, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller.
Puma has had ongoing mental health issues and had been ordered hospitalized at least twice by the state court.
While the federal sentencing guidelines had proposed a stiffer penalty, Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford said he would take the defendant’s past mental issues into consideration.
Puma pleaded guilty to the three felony charges in U.S. District Court in Rutland on Feb. 2.
Crawford told Puma, who once punched his public defender in the face, that he will be on federal supervised release for three years after he is discharged from prison.
He could receive up to five years in federal prison on each of the three death threat charges and fines up to $250,000 on each case.
Crawford and Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle both turned down requests from the defense during the prosecution to release Puma from prison while the felony charges were resolved.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in court papers there are no known conditions of release that “would assure the safety of the community, especially the safety of the people Puma threatened to kill, assault, and maim.”
Puma has been in custody since about September 2020 when arrested on state charges. The threats came when Puma was detained at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield after his arrest by South Burlington Police on a stalking case, records show.
Sarah Reed, his state public defender, was the intended target of one death threat, officials said. During Puma’s arraignment, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George was identified as the target for the rape threat.
Puma punched Reed in the face while she was representing him in state court in September 2019, Fuller has said. The punch caused Reed to fall to the ground and it took five security officers to restrain Puma, Fuller told the court.
He later pleaded guilty to assaulting his attorney and was sentenced to 4-12 months to serve, Fuller said.
In March 2022, Puma was found incompetent to stand trial on state charges for two criminal cases in Chittenden County. Vermont Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Rainville issued a pair of orders of hospitalization for 90 days to further check Puma’s mental status.
Puma was never sent to the state mental hospital in Berlin due to a federal detainer filed against him. The detainer came when a federal grand jury in Burlington indicted Puma on the three felony charges for threatening the public officials during the fall of 2021.
The biggest difference between the federal and state incompetency procedures is how the defendant gets returned to society.
The state has a process that eventually allows the mental health commissioner to privately make the release call. There is no notification requirement for the public.
The federal system normally has the defendant’s case remain in a public court setting and the community is informed about any planned release. Any release conditions for a defendant is a public record.
Puma is well known to police, especially in South Burlington and Shelburne. South Burlington police arrested him for stalking that involved a complaint from a neighbor on Williston Road.
Shelburne police made a welfare check call at his parents’ home in December 2015, records show. Officer Brian Fox reported police responded to a report about a possible suicidal man.
Upon arrival officers found a broken window in the garage area and while checking police spotted Puma through a window with a rifle and a knife in his hands inside the residence, Fox said.
Police got Puma to leave the residence without incident. Puma was taken into protective custody and transported to University of Vermont Medical Center for evaluation, police said. He was later jailed for a probation violation and ordered into court on reckless endangerment and unlawful mischief charges, Fox said.
