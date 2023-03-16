A man who suffered life-threatening injuries in an altercation with his cellmate at Northwest State Correctional Facility in December has died, according to Vermont State Police.
Jeffrey Hall, 55, died March 10 at the University of Vermont Medical Center, state police said in a press release. State police did not specify whether Hall died due to the injuries he sustained in the altercation, noting that an autopsy is pending.
The altercation took place at about 2 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the St. Albans prison. The incident was believed to have taken place in a cell occupied by Hall and Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, state police said.
In January, an attempted murder charge was filed against Mafuta in Franklin County.
“Following the completion of (an) autopsy, the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office will determine whether to file amended charges against the suspect,” state police stated in its press release.
In a press release issued in December, the state Department of Corrections described the incident as an “assault.” State police later characterized the incident as an altercation.
Mafuta, formerly of South Burlington, was arrested last August after police said he vandalized 33 homes in Burlington, throwing objects through the windows that resulted in thousands of dollars of damage.
Hall had been incarcerated without bail since Nov. 13 on charges of petit larceny, driving a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and providing false information to police.
