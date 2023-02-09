South Burlington Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a man who fled two traffic stops at high rates of speed and that has also led to the arrest on multiple charges of a woman found in the stolen car, two damaged cruisers and a second stolen vehicle.
Police said Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, stole a gold Lexus in Bristol on Jan. 25.
South Burlington Police first spotted the Lexus on Jan. 27 at 2:57 a.m. on Williston Road in South Burlington. An officer tried to stop the car, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed.
Police spotted the Lexus again later that morning near Patchen Road in South Burlington. Det. Martin Maloney, who recognized Loyer, followed the Lexus in an unmarked police vehicle.
With help from Burlington police, they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver again fled in the car.
On Feb. 3 around 11:20 p.m. University of Vermont police attempted to stop the car in Burlington, but the driver sped away toward South Burlington, where police searched the neighborhoods off Spear Street.
Officer Cody Wilson found the Lexus in the Quarry Hill area of the city where he watched a man putting gas into the car from a portable container. The man fled on foot, and after an unsuccessful foot chase Wilson came back to the car where he found a woman behind the wheel.
To limit her attempt to flee, he blocked the Lexus with his cruiser, but she rammed the police car, also striking the officer, and escaped.
Sgt. Sean Pope, responding to a call for backup, was driving down Spear Street toward Quarry Hill when his cruiser was struck by the fleeing car.
Keisha A. Willard, 27, of Bristol, was later taken into custody by Winooski and university police after the Lexus went off the road and hit a tree near Spear Street and East Terrace.
Willard suffered a leg injury and is in the hospital pending surgery, police said. She is being held on $5,000 bail.
Police believe Loyer was the man who fled from Quarry Hill.
Loyer, who currently has active warrants on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and aggravated operation without the owner’s consent, habitually runs from the police, placing the public in danger, police said.
Police are also implicating Loyer in the theft of a 2012 Subaru Impreza Sedan that was reported stolen from East Terrace on Feb. 5 just after 7 a.m. That car was found later that evening abandoned in Williston.
Police ask that if anyone sees the vehicle or Loyer to call their local police department.
Willard was subsequently arrested for assault on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury resulting, grossly negligent operation, violating conditions of release and leaving the scene of an accident.
