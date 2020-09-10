A South Burlington man has been accused of aggravated sexual assault after an undercover investigation online.
Cory Johnson, 34, was charged after criminal investigations from the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Johnson was found by police to be using the social networking site Kik, which police say is associated with sexual exploitation of children.
He was first prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for possession of child pornography.
Local officials were told by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police said, which had found videos, the location of which was traced to South Burlington.
The video content resulted in the allegation of sexual assault on a child, police said.
At an Aug. 24 arraignment, Johnson pleaded not guilty. He was released on conditions, including that his access to minors on the internet be restricted.
However, he is currently in federal custody — should his status change, the Attorney General’s Office has reserved the right to apply for bail or that he be held without bail, according to a press release from its office.
The task force investigates cases of child sexual exploitation on the internet, including the sharing of suspect materials. It is made up of the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations and the University of Vermont Police Services.
