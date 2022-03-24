A man who authorities say defrauded a well-known South Burlington auto repair shop out of nearly $190,000 has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to a federal fraud charge.
Corey Dike, 35, of Essex, admitted Monday he developed a scheme to obtain money from the Autobahn Body Works Inc. through false and fraudulent pretenses between January 2018 and March 2020, according to federal court records.
Under a plea agreement, Dike acknowledged he issued more than $160,000 in fraudulent checks and charged more than $25,714 to a credit card owned by Patrick Ayer, documents show.
Dike has agreed to make full restitution, as determined by the court, to the Autobahn and its owners, Patrick and Terese Ayer, court papers show.
To defraud his then-employer out of money and property, Dike wrote unauthorized checks to himself and his spouse and place unapproved charges on the owner’s credit card, according to court records.
The felony charges list only one of the unauthorized misappropriations — a $2,037 charge made to a Canadian auto parts manufacturer, Fabless Manufacturing, on Oct. 22, 2019 — when the purchase was for Dike’s personal use and not the benefit of the company.
The Autobahn, on Berard Drive near Airport Parkway, says on its website it provides state-of-the-art auto body and collision repairs for all kinds of vehicles, but is the only certified repair center in Vermont for Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Honda.
Judge Christina Reiss told Dike he is facing up to 20 years in prison, followed by up to three years of supervised release and fines up to $250,000.
Reiss set July 28 as the tentative sentencing date. She ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. probation officer.
Dike is hoping that by acknowledging the fraud early and not forcing the government to seek an indictment from a grand jury that he will get some acceptance of responsibility for the crime.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia A.P. Cowles, chief of the criminal division, outlined the fraud perpetrated by Dike on the company, all which Dike agreed to except for ownership of the credit card.
Cowles said it belonged to the Autobahn, but Dike said it was Ayer’s card.
Reiss appointed a public defender after Dike filed an affidavit saying he could not afford to pay for his defense. Defense lawyer Jesse Sawyer noted the defendant has three dependents, ages 8, 5 and 1, and his spouse.
During the half-hour hearing, Reiss said she was disturbed Dike tested positive for THC in his system when he took a drug test at the courthouse before his arraignment. He said it was from two days earlier and that he was not under the influence.
Reiss said she would require drug testing as a condition of his release and that the court insists that defendants remain drug free.
