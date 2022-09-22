South Burlington police arrested a Colchester man for unlawful restraint and violating conditions of release for possessing a firearm during a Bay Road dispute on Sept. 16.
Bail for Jason Breault, 46, of Colchester, was set at $2,000, and he was ordered not to possess any weapons, including BB guns, and to not have contact with a woman involved in the incident.
South Burlington Police responded to Shelburne around 5:49 a.m. where they found Breault and a woman inside a vehicle. (Shelburne Police were not on duty at the time.)
Police suspected the car was the same one involved in an attempt to elude police and careless and negligent operation the night before in Colchester.
Officers successfully negotiated the woman’s release but Breault refused to shut off the vehicle so she could be safely escorted away.
Breault threatened to leave the scene and lead police on a pursuit, and he was also handling a lever-action-style rifle while he talked to officers, before placing it on the dashboard.
Police took him into custody after he agreed to get out of the car. He was evaluated at University of Vermont Medical Center before his arraignment.
Breault had been prevented from possessing firearms after an Aug. 4 incident where he brandished a BB gun thought to be a real firearm in a South Burlington grocery store parking lot.
