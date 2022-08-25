A Winooski man who was found with a handgun and ignored demands by a woman to leave her hotel room in South Burlington has been jailed.
Roy-Anthony Erno, 35, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington last week to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm for an incident at the Travel Lodge on Shelburne Road near Laurel Hill Drive in May.
Erno’s criminal record includes a conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2010 in Chittenden County, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary B. Stendig.
Stendig said Erno was sentenced to 18 months to 5 years in prison and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Erno also has felony convictions for burglary and forgery, Stendig reported. He said Erno was sent back to prison after he violated his parole in 2014.
South Burlington police said officers seized a backpack containing the firearm during the motel incident about 3:50 a.m. May 3. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives later joined the investigation and obtained a federal search warrant for the backpack.
The ATF recovered a Smith & Wesson 9-mm pistol and suspected controlled substances, court records show.
The handgun had been reported stolen from Burlington, South Burlington officer Aaron Schwartz said.
The woman, 27, went to motel staff to report that Erno would not leave her room despite repeated requests. Eventually South Burlington Police were summoned.
The woman appeared scared and anxious and reported Erno had a firearm, Schwartz said.
During a pat down an officer located a knife, and while talking with police Erno said he had a gun in his backpack, according to court records.
Police said Erno consented to a search of the backpack, they spotted the gun and seized the bag.
Erno had several pending arrest warrants, including charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Winooski, Schwartz said.
Police jailed Erno at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans pending a state court hearing on the pending charges.
