On July 6, South Burlington police received a report of a dog in a car with the windows barely open on Timber Lane.
Officers found a long-haired dog muzzled inside the vehicle and tied to the rear seat. The temperature outside at the time was 91 degrees and the car was parked in the direct sun.
Officer Emily Patterson determined the dog had been in the car for a minimum of 30 minutes.
One of the dog’s owners, Arthur Butterfield, 24, of Braintree, was cited at the scene for cruelty to animals.
A good Samaritan provided the officer with water to give to the dog.
Police remind the public that the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to fatal levels within minutes during hot weather. The best practice is to leave your animal at home or take them out of the vehicle when you reach your destination.
