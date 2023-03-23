On March 16 at 11:12 p.m., South Burlington police say Kevin Corbin, 36, of South Burlington, held a woman against her will in their Shelburne Road apartment.
Corbin was later charged with aggravated domestic assault, unlawful restraint and interference with emergency services.
Police received a report of a domestic assault and were told Corbin was suicidal and armed. He reportedly strangled his victim. She was able to flee but was forced to leave her minor child asleep in the apartment, police said.
Several apartments in the building were evacuated as the Burlington Police Department Emergency Response Unit safely removed the child from the apartment.
During the investigation South Burlington police took several firearms from Corbin under a family court relief from abuse order.
Police say if you are experiencing domestic violence to call the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence hotline at 800-228-7395.
