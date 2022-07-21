A 19-year-old who is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a man in Burlington earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to a series of charges including aggravated assault for shooting at a teenager at a Colchester home last year, according to authorities.
Abdiaziz “Drill” Abdhikadir of Burlington had been sought since the fatal shooting of Hussein Mubarak, 21, in the Old North End on July 7, authorities said. Mubarak was shot in the head near Luck Street and Intervale Avenue about 7:40 p.m. and died before midnight, Burlington police said.
On Friday, July 15, at about 3 p.m., South Burlington police and officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took Abdhikadir into custody at gunpoint during a dramatic car stop of a Mercedes at Hinesburg Road and Kennedy Drive. Burlington Police also assisted.
He also was sought for failure to appear for two South Burlington hearings, including possession of a stolen handgun, which was loaded, during a traffic stop on July 3, police said.
A review of Abdhikadir’s court record shows “he is designated as the arrestee 23 times by local law enforcement since 2013,” including three assaults, one burglary, a felony domestic assault, two DUIs, three larcenies, two robberies, two incidents of possession of stolen property, two stolen vehicles and four violations of conditions of release.
“The review shows a clear pattern of escalation, starting with minor larcenies and assaults to more recently, robberies, larcenies from persons, and involvement in an attempted homicide” in Colchester last summer, the court affidavit said.
“Abdhikadir is associated with a juvenile gang in Burlington,” University of Vermont police officer Barrie North wrote in court papers. North did not identify which gang is operating in Burlington.
Burlington police have said in the past they have been discouraged by department management, Mayor Miro Weinberger and other leaders from using the term gang when discussing the organized groups involved in the sharp increase in shootings, drug trafficking and other serious crimes.
After the South Burlington traffic stop, a judge ordered Abdhikadir jailed without bail over the weekend.
Abdhikadir pleaded not guilty Monday to the aggravated assault for firing multiple shots at close range at a teen at a residence on Prim Road in Colchester about 4:25 a.m. on May 2, 2021. Police said a witness estimated seven or eight shots were fired and six casings were recovered. Abdhikadir and a companion, Nicholas Morgan, 18, fled the scene, police said.
Abdhikadir also on Monday denied criminal charges of possession of a loaded 9-mm Glock with a 31-round magazine and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on July 3 in South Burlington.
Abdhikadir and two companions were found in a stolen car on Farrell Street, South Burlington officer Martin Maloney said in court papers.
There also was a replica of the Glock in the passenger compartment, chief Shawn Burke said.
Mubarak’s death was the first reported homicide in the past two years in Burlington, and the 16th known reported gunfire incident this year in the city.
