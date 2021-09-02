A man who had reportedly broken into a room at the Anchorage Inn and stolen some property brandished a knife during an ensuing chase and before officers arrested him, according to South Burlington police.
Isaac Jacobs, 44, of Winooski was arrested the night of Aug. 25, following an investigation that began with a report of a man forcing his way into a room at the Dorset Street hotel. The suspect, identified as Jacobs, fled the scene, then returned a few hours later where he was met by officers, per the police report.
While Jacobs was initially cooperative, the report said he eventually ran toward Market Street, forcing officers to pursue. During the chase, officers reported that Jacobs produced a knife and “shouted at the officers to kill him,” but the situation was diffused, and Jacobs dropped the knife.
Jacobs was taken into custody on Aug. 25, later to the University of Vermont Medical Center for screening and charged with burglary. His arraignment is set for November.
