A former South Burlington man, who is charged with illegal possession of five stolen Teslas, has balked a second time during a federal court hearing calling for him to withdraw his not guilty plea.
Michael A. Gonzalez, 33, fraudulently obtained the five Teslas valued at about $607,000 from car dealerships in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Florida and had them brought across state lines to Vermont in 2018 and 2019, a federal indictment claims.
One Tesla was destroyed during a suspicious fire in Shelburne Bay on Lake Champlain in February 2019, the U.S. Secret Service has said.
Gonzalez signed a 15-page plea agreement in September 2022 and a change of plea hearing was scheduled the following month. However, as the defendant arrived at court, he indicated he wanted to keep his not guilty plea on the record.
A second change of plea hearing was set for last Friday, but that time he said he now wants a jury trial.
Chief federal judge Geoffrey W. Crawford agreed to accommodate the request and said the trial needs to be held by late March under the speedy trial act and the lawyers need to talk about a potential date.
Crawford ordered Gonzalez to serve six more months in prison on an unrelated case and said he would be on federally supervised release for two more years.
The additional prison time comes from Gonzalez admitting on Friday that he had tested positive for cocaine at least four times and that he failed to tell his federal probation officer about five interactions he had with law enforcement.
Gonzalez began three years of federally supervised release in May 2021 as part of his conviction for trying to buy a firearm in 2019 while he had a pending felony charge for aggravated domestic assault, records show.
Gonzalez, who was living in Hinesburg at the time, failed to disclose to a Williston gun dealer he had a pending felony charge of aggravated domestic assault involving the mother of his child, police said.
