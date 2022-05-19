South Burlington Police arrested Marlon Taylor, 28, of Burlington, in the suspected theft of seven cars from the same Williston Road business.
Taylor was arrested on five counts of aggravated operation without owner’s consent, one charge of operation without the owner’s consent, five counts of grand larceny and two counts of possession of stolen property.
All the stolen vehicles have been recovered.
Police said that on March 16 two vehicles were reported stolen from the business, which police did not identify, and the keys had been stolen earlier.
Five days later, on March 21, the same business reported a third stolen vehicle. That key had been taken when the first two vehicles were taken.
The business reported four more stolen vehicles on April 26, 2022.
South Burlington Police said there’s been a significant increase in the number of stolen vehicles over the past 15 months. Between 2013 and 2020, an average of 23 stolen vehicles were reported. In 2021, 47 reports were made. So far this year, police have gotten 40 reports of stolen vehicles.
The reports can include overdue rental vehicles, vehicles that were loaned out but not returned, and vehicles stolen from driveways and parking lots.
Of the 40 reports this year, keys were either left in the vehicle or in another easily accessible place in at least 17 cases.
