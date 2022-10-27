A Burlington man has been arrested in connection with multiple reported thefts from vehicles in Jericho and South Burlington.
Mike Thompson, 39, was arrested for identity theft, possession of stolen property and larceny from a motor vehicle
On Oct. 22, state police received several reports of items being stolen from four separate Jericho residents and one from South Burlington.
Police said Thompson used one of the stolen credit cards to rent a hotel room in Burlington, and Burlington police located Thompson staying in a room under one of the victim’s names. Burlington police arrested him, and troopers say they later recovered many of the stolen items from the hotel room.
Anyone who may have been a victim of the overnight thefts, or who witnessed them, should call the state police in Williston.
