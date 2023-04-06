South Burlington Police arrested Malcom Q. Simmons, 29, of South Burlington for reckless endangerment in connection with an incident in December of a man firing a gun in Jaycee Park.
On Dec. 13 about 6:31 p.m., police got a report of a man walking on Williston Road near the White Street intersection waving a gun around. Officers canvassed the area but failed to locate the suspect.
At 7:53 p.m., police received a second report of a man firing a gun in Jaycee Park, who was seen fleeing on foot toward Williston Road.
Police recovered ballistic evidence from the park. No one was injured.
Colchester Police responded with a K-9 to track the suspect, but the man could not be located.
Following a long investigation, Det. Marty Maloney arrested Simmons on March 28 in connection with the two incidents.
Simmons was arraigned in Chittenden Superior Court and released on conditions, which include a curfew and a prohibition on possessing weapons. He is currently on probation with the Vermont Department of Corrections.
