Four or five masked people all wearing similar dark clothing swarmed Eastern Mountain Sports on Garden Street in South Burlington on Dec. 21 around noon and, using the store’s own backpacks, started to steal numerous high-value items.
When staff approached, the group attempted to flee, and several customers helped to physically restrain one of the suspects. An additional suspect was restrained outside the store and numerous items were recovered.
Police arrested Anthony Bray, 33, of Burlington, on a warrant, escape and attempted retail theft.
After complaining of arm pain, police took Bray to University of Vermont Medical Center where he attempted to flee officers.
Bray had an active warrant from the state for a parole violation stemming from multiple charges including burglary, grand larceny, and escape from custody-furlough.
He was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans and is due in court in March.
More than $5,000 in property was recovered from Bray and the other unknown suspect.
South Burlington police are asking witnesses or anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact Sgt. Matthew Plunkett at 802-846-8174 or mplunkett@southburlingtonpolice.org.
