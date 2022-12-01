South Burlington police arrested a man Monday for stalking.
Christopher Atnip, 33, of South Burlington, was arrested for stalking after police say he was following a juvenile near Market and Garden streets on Nov. 28 around 11:11 a.m.
Police said he had been followed the same person on multiple occasions, “placing the victim in fear for their safety as well as causing emotional distress.”
The Other Paper does not release the identities of juvenile victims.
