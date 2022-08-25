A South Burlington man, who police say wielded an AK-47 rifle to threaten his former domestic partner, has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to six months in federal prison for possession of a firearm while being an unlawful user of controlled substances.
Kendall S. Liberty, 21, will also face three months of home confinement when he is freed from prison, senior judge William K. Sessions said.
Sessions also ordered two years of federal supervised release and imposed strict conditions.
U.S. deputy marshals immediately took Liberty into custody to begin his prison sentence on Monday.
Liberty pointed the AK-47 at the head of his former girlfriend during a domestic dispute in June 2021 at his home in the Oak Creek Village neighborhood off Hinesburg Road, court records show.
South Burlington Police reported witnesses and Liberty himself told investigators during that case that he was a regular user of drugs.
South Burlington officer Aaron B. Dince testified at a court hearing that Liberty was upset when he learned his former girlfriend had spent the night at his house, one month after they broke up. Liberty used a shoulder to break down a bedroom door and screamed at her to “get the (expletive) out,” a court affidavit said.
She then watched Liberty run downstairs and out to his car to retrieve his AK-47, police said.
The fearful woman locked all the doors, police reported. She reported Liberty broke into his residence through a window above the kitchen sink, while pointing the gun at her and told her again to leave, police said.
Detectives said they later found the AK-47 with a live round in the chamber in his car parked outside Menad & Sons Underground Utilities in Williston, where he worked. Liberty agreed to surrender the high-power rifle to officers.
Assistant U.S. attorney Matthew Lasher said after the arrest that he was deeply bothered that Liberty’s response to a bad situation was to run for a firearm and break into the home. He said Liberty was on medications and mixed in some controlled substances.
Lasher argued Liberty also was a danger in part because of past threats to others and to himself. Authorities said he had threatened to use the high-powered rifle to shoot up a children’s hospital, a school and the Oakledge Park in Burlington.
The threats about Oakledge Park were in part because the Burlington-based Riverside Gang was known to hang out there, Lasher told the federal magistrate at the time.
The Riverside Gang was one of two battling groups involved in a shooting at the University Mall on Dorset Street in February 2021 and a couple of subsequent shooting cases in Burlington. One bystander was wounded at the UMall shooting.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives subsequently helped create a Greater Burlington Area Gang Initiative with about a half dozen local police agencies to try to deal with the increased violence in the area.
Liberty had bought the AK-47 at the Powderhorn Outdoor Sports Center in Williston in September 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
