A man suspected of holding a South Burlington woman at knife point and attempting to kidnap her has been arrested.
Joseph Skellie, 34, of Glens Falls, N.Y., was identified as the suspect with assistance from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, according to a South Burlington Police press release.
Skellie is being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility in New York on unrelated charges, but he was issued a Vermont citation for aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping and unlawful restraint.
He is set to be arraigned May 19.
Police chief Shawn Burke did not specify how Skellie was identified but noted that due to some pending cases in New York, he is “limited” on what he can say regarding “how we came to find the suspect,” and that more information will become public once Skellie is arraigned.
Skellie’s arrest came about a week after the attempted kidnapping incident occurred early in the morning April 1.
The woman reported an unknown man approached her from behind, held a knife to her stomach and demanded her keys, saying he was going to take her for a ride. She reportedly was able to free herself from his grip, throw her keys and yell for help. The suspect fled on foot.
